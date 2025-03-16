In celebration of International Women’s Day 2025, Segilola Resources Operating Limited (SROL) reinforced its commitment to women’s empowerment by hosting beneficiaries of its Segilola Women’s Initiative Programme (SWIP) and Livelihood Restoration Programme (LRP) in Osun State.

The training initiative was carried out in collaboration with Ilesa Business School, to equipped over 200 women with essential entrepreneurial and digital skills to strengthen their businesses and improve their economic standing.

“We are equipping women with the right skills, resources, and confidence to take their businesses to the next level. Women are at the heart of community development, and by investing in them, we are investing in the future of the local economy,” Omolade Onileke, assistant community relations administrator, Segilola Resources Operating Limited (SROL) stated.

According to her, the training underscored the company’s steadfast commitment to supporting women’s economic advancement. “At SROL, we believe in providing an environment where women, particularly in our host communities, are not just supported but are empowered to succeed.”

Onileke stated that the training sessions focused on business decision-making, marketing strategies, digital literacy, and financial management, which provided participants with practical knowledge to successfully navigate and grow their enterprises.

“Kudos to Segilola for this impactful initiative; providing ongoing support, training, and mentorship is key to helping these women build sustainable businesses and stand out in the market. At Ilesa Business School, we are proud to have partnered with Segilola to develop the capacities of their SWIP and LRP beneficiaries,” Olu Olujide, president, Ilesa Business School, stated.

Launched in 2021, SWIP is an annual initiative designed to empower women in host communities by providing business equipment and basic financial literacy training to support their entrepreneurial ventures.

The LRP, implemented on top of paid compensation to project-affected persons, ensures they have sustainable livelihoods. Through this training, SROL aims to continuously build participants’ capacity and equip them with the tools to thrive in today’s economy.

