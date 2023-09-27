Firm addresses talent gap concerns in multi-billion real estate industry, introduces academy

In a bid to check talent gap in the multi-billion real estate industry and ensure quality and good maintenance of buildings in Nigeria, Knight Frank, independent residential and commercial real estate firm has launched an academy for developing talents for the real estate industry.

Speaking at the launch of the academy in Lagos, Frank Okosun, managing director of Knight Frank, Nigeria said the academy is an answer to concerns by stakeholders across the real estate industries who have expressed worry about the declining quality of personnel looking to develop a career as chartered surveyors, valuers, and real estate brokers.

“Knight Frank therefore developed the Academy initiative as one of the ways of returning value to the society by helping to bridge the gap between the competency level of fresh graduates and what is required of entry-level professionals by leading estate surveyors and valuer firms”.

He said the academy will be done annually and may evolve into more than one batch per year. “This explains why we have invested a lot of resources in bringing the Knight Frank Academy initiative to life, and we are committed to even doing more”, he assured the industry

Also speaking, Toyin Lasaki, Head of Human Resources and Administration, said over the years, there has been a gap in transitioning what was learnt in school into the real world of work and the absence of key competencies required in the workspace. “ In addition, the objective of the academy is also to create a talent pipeline for Knight Frank and other collaborating real estate consultancy firms to bridge the talent gap created by the Japa syndrome”

Johnbull Amaevho, President of Nigeria Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers, expressed his delight on commencement of the academy for the industry. He said his fortunate as the 25th president of the institution to witness the academy for the real estate industry which is the first in Nigeria.