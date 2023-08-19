BusinessDay

Fire: UCH CMD assures of safety of lives and property

fire

The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Jesse Abiodun Otegbayo, has allayed the fears of the public over the fire outbreak that occurred in a section of the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in the early hours of Saturday, 19th August 2023.

According to Otegbayo, a professor, though the cause of the fire outbreak is yet to be ascertained, there was no casualty due to the unfortunate incident, adding that all efforts were put in place to ensure the fire was put out.

Also readFire outbreaks and firefighting in Nigeria
In a statement by the public relations officer of UCH, ‘Funmi Adetuyibi said the CMD assured the public that adequate arrangements had been made to ensure that services were not disrupted at the ICU and the hospital in general.

He appreciated the timely intervention of the Oyo State Fire Services, the media for their concern, and the hospital staff’s efforts that led to putting the situation under control.

Otegbayo assured that the immediate and remote causes will be investigated to avert future occurrences of such incidents. A purpose-built fire station for the hospital is also currently under construction.

 

You might also like More from author
1 Comment
  1. N. C. S auction says

    👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇Golf 3, 4, 5 N350,000 to N550,000

    Toyota Camry big daddy N550,000 to 1.3mill

    Toyota Muscle 850,000 to 1.7MILLION
    Spider 950k to 2mill
    Toyota Tundra 1.850,000

    Toyota Camry tiny light N350,000 to 800k

    Toyota Avalon N600,000

    Land Cruiser jeep 950,000 to 1,300,000

    Hilux 1,300,000 to 2m

    Toyota matrix N650,000 to 900k

    Lexus RX 350 ,950,000 to 2million

    Lexus RX 330 750,000 to 1.8

    IS250 900,000 to 3mill

    ES350 950 to 1,300,000

    ES330 950,000 to 2mill

    Toyota Prado jeep N950,000 to 1.8

    Toyota Hiace Bus N950,000 to 1million

    IS350 900k to 2mill
    Toyota Avalon N650,000 to 1million

    Toyota corolla N550,000 to 900k

    Mazda 626 N650,000 to 1.2

    Peugeot 406 N700,000 to 1million

    Peugeot 207 N750,000 to 900k

    Honda accord E.O.D N550,000 to 3 million

    Honda Evil Spirit N6500,000 to 1.6m

    HONDA Pilot 900,000
    CROSSTOUR 980K

    HONDA CR-V 750,000

    Toyota Avensis N750,000 to 1milli
    VENZA 1.680m

    TUNDRA N1,200,000
    Tacoma 1.850,000

    Toyota RAV4 N850,000 to 1.3mill

    Toyota Seinna N650,000 to 2mill

    Toyota Highlander N900,000 to 1.5 million

    Toyota 4Runner 950,000 to N 1.3
    Toyota Yaris N550,000 to 1.5 million

    GLK 3mill
    BENZ ML350 N900,000

    MDX 850,000 to 2m
    Acura ZDX 950,000 to 2.6mill

    TIPPER head 5mill
    Dyna Truck 900k

    Range Rover evogue 3.0m
    Range Rover S 2mill

    Benz C-Class 900k to 2millio

    Nissan Murano N750,000 to 1 million

    Nissan Pathfinder N800,000 to 2

    Infiniti FX35 N750,000 to 1million

    Infiniti FX45 N850,000 to 8.8 AND MANY OF THE CARS ARE NOT LISTED HEREO8O 8271 2224 }

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.