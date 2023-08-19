Fire: UCH CMD assures of safety of lives and property

The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Jesse Abiodun Otegbayo, has allayed the fears of the public over the fire outbreak that occurred in a section of the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in the early hours of Saturday, 19th August 2023.

According to Otegbayo, a professor, though the cause of the fire outbreak is yet to be ascertained, there was no casualty due to the unfortunate incident, adding that all efforts were put in place to ensure the fire was put out.

Also readFire outbreaks and firefighting in Nigeria

In a statement by the public relations officer of UCH, ‘Funmi Adetuyibi said the CMD assured the public that adequate arrangements had been made to ensure that services were not disrupted at the ICU and the hospital in general.

He appreciated the timely intervention of the Oyo State Fire Services, the media for their concern, and the hospital staff’s efforts that led to putting the situation under control.

Otegbayo assured that the immediate and remote causes will be investigated to avert future occurrences of such incidents. A purpose-built fire station for the hospital is also currently under construction.