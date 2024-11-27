Fire guts Radio Nigeria’s Lagos office

A fire broke out late in the evening at the Radio Nigeria building in Ikoyi, Lagos, triggering a quick emergency response from multiple fire stations across the state.

The blaze started around 5:30 p.m. and quickly spread to the studio section of the building’s U-shaped, one-story structure. The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) immediately informed the public about the incident through their official social media account, advising commuters to avoid the area while emergency teams worked to control the fire.

Their post read: “#Ikoyi Fire Accident. Radio Nigeria is on fire while firefighters are already on the ground to put out the fire. “Meanwhile all the roads have been blocked for motorists to go through alternative routes.”

Firefighters from Dolphin, Ebute Elefun, and Oba Oniru Fire Stations were the first to arrive, and they received support from the Federal Fire Service, the Nigeria Police Force, and other emergency response teams.

In a late-night report, Margaret Adeseye, the Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, shared some positive news. She explained that their quick action helped prevent the fire from spreading beyond the studio section.

“Although the fire was well alight when we arrived, collaborative efforts with our partners have contained it,” Adeseye said in a statement.

She also reassured the public by adding, “No casualties have been reported, and damping down of the fire embers is currently ongoing.”

At this time, the cause of the fire remains unknown, and investigations are still in progress. Authorities have promised to keep the public updated as more information becomes available.

Residents and drivers are being asked to be careful and to cooperate with emergency responders as they work to restore normal conditions in the area.

In a final update, LASTMA announced on social media that a previously closed road has been reopened: “Obalende inward Passport Office has now been opened for movement.”

