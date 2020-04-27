Fire guts NNPC Ogba filling station

A filling station belonging to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), located on Yahaya Abatan road, in Ogba area of Lagos, went up in flames on Monday afternoon.

The fire was said to have started from one of the NNPC tankers parked within the filling station. Officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority (LASEMA) and fire servicemen were, however, seen battling the raging inferno.

The Director General of LASEMA, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who was at the scene, explained.

“Upon arrival of the responders at the incident scene, it was observed that a tanker inside the NNPC caught fire which spread to buildings nearby.

“Efforts are ongoing by the agency’s officials and men of the Lagos State Fire Service and the Federal Fire Service to combat the inferno.

“Rescue is ongoing while we appeal to members of the public to keep away and allow the responders to complete their work,” said Oke-Osayintolu.