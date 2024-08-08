Fire engulfs Mobil filling station, destroys vehicles

A Mobil Oil Nigeria Plc filling station situated on Obafemi Awolowo Road in Ikeja, Lagos, has been engulfed in flames.

The fire broke out at the station on Thursday morning.

The blaze consumed a gas tanker, along with several cars and buses present at the site.

X users have taken to their platforms to share what they described as a “crazy” experience.

“Crazy fire incident this morning at Mobil filling station, Awolowo Way Ikeja, just behind my office. Thank God for the swift action of the men of the Lagos State Fire Service,” @darknbold1 explained.

@AyodeleTim1 also tweeted, “I was at the other side of the road when it happened, crazy scene , you need to see how people were running I just pray no one dies”.

Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) officials are currently on the scene.