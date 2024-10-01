Fintiri pardons two prisoners to mark Independence Day celebration

Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, Governor of Adamawa State

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, has granted the pardon to two inmates serving various sentences to mark the Independence Day celebration in the state.

The inmates, Chai Yerima and Mohammed Bapeto were pardoned at the Yola Old Medium Security Custodial Centre and Medium Security Custodial Centre, Jada.

Fintiri’s decision followed the recommendation of the Council on the Prerogative of Mercy, in line with Section 212 (i) (d) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

Read also: Mutfwang calls for calm over PDP crisis, chairmanship slot

By virtue of this pardon, the remainder of their sentences has been remitted whole.

The governor who ordered the immediate discharge of the inmates also urged the freed prisoners to seize the opportunity to reform and become productive members of the society.

He further counselled them to be law-abiding, seek rehabilitation, pursue education and skills, reconnect with family and community, and show gratitude for this second chance.

Share