Fintech Foundry, Access Bank host women in tech chat

To bridge the gender gap in the technological industry, Africa Fintech Foundry, in partnership with Access Bank’s W initiative, is set to the second edition of its Women in Tech Fireside Chat on October 29, 2021.

Themed ‘product design and commercialisation’, the event is aimed at fostering collaborative support for capacity building among women in tech as well as providing insights on the modalities required to move innovative tech products from design to market.

Commenting on the upcoming conference, head, Africa Fintech Foundry, Daniel Awe said, “It has long been identified that Africa’s tech industry needs to undergo a major transformation in terms of inclusivity. To trigger this transformation, we identified that the female populace needs to be adequately equipped to navigate the tech space. As a result, we launched the Women in Tech Fireside Chat to cater to this need. Already with the first edition, we have recorded an immense return on investment with women-led VCs showing interest in investing in our female founders.”

Read also: Climate change may sink Africa deeper into poverty, conflict – World Bank

“In this edition of the fireside chat, trailblazing women in tech will discuss the opportunities available to young women in the industry, with valuable insights on tech touchpoints such as product design, UI/UX, data management, cybersecurity, product management, and product development and commercialisation”, he continued.

Group head, W Initiative, Access Bank, Abiodun Olubitan, further added that the event was designed to equip women with knowledge in STEM, IT education and digital literacy, to empower them to take up tech roles and begin to impact the African tech industry at large.

According to her, “The forthcoming edition of the Women in Tech Fireside Chat is aimed at equipping women to take advantage of this segment and others that have shown incredible promise to be relevant and lucrative not just for the present age but for the future. It will also give them access to role models in the tech industry. Hence, women looking to build careers in tech or those who are already on the path should take advantage of the opportunity that the fireside chat provides.”

The conference will boast an impressive line up of speakers and industry experts, including Abimbola Olofure, head, UNIDO ITPO; Omobola Johnson, senior partner, TLcom capital; Mojolaoluwa Aderemi-Makinde, regional head, brand and reputation, Google; Solape Akinpelu, CEO, Hervest; Josephine Adesida, head, data governance, Access Bank, among others.