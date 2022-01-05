Finchglow Travels celebrates yuletide with children at motherless babies’ home

Finchglow Travels, Nigeria’s indigenous Travel Management Company (TMC) with offices across the country has brought cheer to children and employees of the Lions Village Motherless Babies Home, Lekki, Lagos with a visit.

The visit which is in celebration of the yuletide was themed ‘Box of love’ where Finchglow Travels donated foodstuff to the motherless babies home which houses over 57 children. The home was created to provide care and protection for abandoned, abused, orphaned, and homeless children recovered around Lagos State, Nigeria.

Commenting on Finchglow Travels’ donation to the orphanage home, Ezekiel Ikotun, the General Manager, Sales & Operations, Finchglow Travels, said the donation was in commemoration of this year’s Christmas and to as well show love to the children and management of the Motherless Babies Home.

“2021 has been a very eventful year, for us in the travel industry, it has been a year of slow but steady recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. As borders have continued to open up, some have closed due to the pandemic, we know travel is not where it used to be but it doesn’t deter us from extending love to our community and those around us.

“Our visit to the Lions Village Motherless Babies Home is in celebration of the yuletide season and born out of our love for humanity as a brand. We are well aware that donations to orphanage homes and many other institutions that rely largely on support from the public may have dwindled drastically because of the pandemic, hence, this also spurred us to action,” Ikotun added.

While thanking Finchglow Travels for this kind gesture via a letter of appreciation, Modupeola Sahid-Adebambo, the Director-in-Charge said, “On behalf of the Management, Staff, and Children of the home, we use this medium to express our gratitude to you for your donation to the children. Your company’s demonstration of compassion and thoughtfulness has indeed made a positive difference in the well-being of our children.”

Finchglow Travels donated foodstuff and relief materials to the Motherless Babies Home. This will help in supporting the feeding of the children at the home. In total, the orphanage helps more than 57 children ranging from just a few days old up to 14 years of age.