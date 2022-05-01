Financial expert urges Nigerians to participate in socio-economic, cultural affairs of communities

International finance expert and businessman, Akin Oladeji-John Brown has urged Nigerians to participate in the social-economic and cultural affairs of their communities in order to contribute to national development.

In a press statement, Oladeji-JohnBrown who was recently elected as President of the prestigious Ogbomoso Recreation Club (ORC) said that participation in community activities is usually very low in Nigeria adding that community mobilisation for social, economic and political development has become herculean tasks.“Nigerians want good things of life. However, they prefer to pursue their economic interests and neglect our collective interests. It is important to get involved in our community activities so we can develop our commonwealth.”

He appealed to members of his club to be committed to the objectives of the club as well as participate in its activities so that the goals of the club’s founding fathers could be achieved.

The new club president disclosed that he plans to network with several social-cultural organisations of Ogbomoso sons and daughters all over the world to jointly improve the well being of the ancient city. According to Oladeji-JohnBrown, it is important to network with other community-based organizations at home and abroad to help lift up the standard of living of our people at this critical time in our nation.

He played tributes to both the founding fathers of ORC and the outgoing Exco, adding that the expectations of the members for the new Exco shall be achieved.

The new president is the Group Managing Director of FB Services Group a diversified services and investment company with operation in several jurisdictions Oladeji hold degrees from the University of Lagos, Oxford University and the University of Hertfordshire.

Other members of the new Exco are Professor Olajide Ajao, Professor Job Oladeebo, Professor Samuel Atiba, Shittu Oladimeji, Ayokunnu Oyeleke, Jimoh Adewale, among others.

Ogbomoso Recreation Club, an elitist socio-cultural and sporting association, was incorporated in 1989.