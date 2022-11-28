Finance ministry distances self from alleged N242bn budget padding

The Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning has distanced itself and denied a report on alleged budget padding published in some national dailies.

In a statement signed by Yunusa Tanko Abdullahi, special adviser, media and communications, to the minister of finance, Budget and National Planning, the ministry described the report as fabricated and misleading, because the said insertions allocated to the said items and sources in the budget proposal are also unfounded.

“We hereby wish to respond by putting the record straight: The project so referred to is domiciled in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development headquarters,” the statement said.

According to the statement, the World Bank is the funding source for the National Social Safety Net-Scale Up project to the tune of $473,500,000 which is equivalent to N206,242,395,000, using the N435.57/USD exchange rate.

“The project was correctly described in the submission from International Economic Relations Department (IERD) for the 2023 budget. But, unfortunately, the wrong code was selected from the drop-down menu which resulted in an inaccurate description of the project which resulted in it being captured as ‘Purchase of Security Equipment’ in the Government Integrated Financial Management Information (GIFMIS) Budget Preparation System (BPS). Please, note that the BPS has a limited range of encoded programme/project descriptions.

Also note that the multilateral loans are usually project’s tied, and have specific codes in the budget system.”

The statement said the multilateral loans are different from the envelopes usually given to ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), and that the funds are drawn by the beneficiary ministries under the terms of the agreements, and the financial institutions disburse directly to service providers.

It noted that there were ample opportunities to review details for observations by Ministries and corrections made by the Budget Office of the Federation (BOF), adding that the proposed 2023 budget for each Ministry was circulated for review and feedback, then the Federal Executive Council (FEC) reviewed it before it was submitted to NASS by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The ministry recalled that the federal government has made significant progress in its budgeting process. Just a few months ago, Nigeria at the Open Budget Survey (OBS) improved by 24 points to record its best budget performance.

This administration, it said, has undeniably been highly committed to budget transparency, having undertaken various reforms in the public finance management space which have culminated in significant recorded improvements.

“Therefore, the amount of N206 billion is correct. The error in description is regretted and will be corrected through the Appropriations Committee. In response to the allegation of some line items being inserted into the financial estimates for the Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Power, the 2023 Appropriation Bill as presented has the following for the above-mentioned ministries and the agencies,” the statement said further.

The statement explained that the Minister of Defence wrote to the President requesting the approval and release of $1,363,880.40 and N158,928,045.37 to implement Phase 1 of the project. He also requested that the sums of $12,274,923.60 and N11,946,311,375.18 will be required to implement Phases 2 and 3 of the project, which the President graciously approved. 50 percent of the requirement for Phases 2 & 3 (using the exchange rate of N435.57/USD), amounting to N8,600,000,000, has been included in the 2023 budget proposal of the MoD. Project, Safe School Initiative (SSI) got N2,250,000,000, allocation.