Finance firm restates commitment to financial inclusion, literacy in West Africa

Brass & Books, a private finance company investing in and providing structured financing for privately-owned companies in various fields, has restated commitment to ensuring more people in Nigeria and West Africa are financially included and financially literate.

Solomon King, the founding general partner & chief executive of the group, said “Firstly, we are heavy on financial inclusion, helping rural & semi-urban communities participate in the financial markets, through our savings mobilisation which helps them keep records and save to grow their businesses. We are committed to improve upon this.

“We are also very heavily committed to the financial literacy of our communities. We continue to organise financial wellness workshops in several communities, business & work groups and civil engagements. We have had over 900 of such sessions in these 10years,” King said.

He said the company has transformed the social and economic status of several members, enabling them to advance from the underprivileged class to the home owners, children tuitions paid without stress, facilitate international travels etc., by providing affordable terms and conditions for access to finance through a wide range of programs, products & services.

On his advice for business people and prospective business owners, king said” I’d tell my colleagues to stand strong, keep up the faith and keep educating their purposes, passions and structures. Knowledge is very underrated, but it is a very essential element in business.

According to him, “The more you know, the better you do. Entrepreneurs also need to commit to ethics and good business practices. Integrity and trust are principal elements in business that would keep a business longer than schemes and gimmicks. Also, it is a tough world out there, so you must be ready to fight for your share of the market.

“Profit is a good yardstick for success, but it isn’t all there is to a business. Societal impact, economic development and your contribution to the overall wellbeing of our nation, through your business, are issues you should strive to address.”

Solomon King is a Consummate Finance Professional with strong Private Equity & Alternative Investments bias, a Chartered Global Investment Analyst (CGIA), a Certified Banking & Credit Analyst (CBCA), a PhD Scholar in Financial Accounting & a DBA candidate in Finance. He is also a Fellow of The Institute of Credit Administration, Nigeria (FICA).

Brass & Books MPCS Ltd, a non-bank financial Service Company dedicated to providing its customers with innovative financial products and services, started operations first as a financial management and organisation development consulting company.

It obtained its first community banking license as a credit union registered in Bayelsa State in 2012. Since then, it has gone on to secure state licenses for Lagos, Ogun States and the FCT.

The organisation has also championed the cause of legitimate, yet lucrative investment opportunities which provides stable passive income for its client-members.