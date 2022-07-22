Fika applauds creativity, dedication of public servants

A former Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Adamu Fika, on Friday, applauded the dedication and innovative trends in the Nigeria public service sector, which he said has raised hopes for brighter service delivery in the country.

Fika, pro-chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria in his address, at the BusinessDay Public Service Awards night, held at the International Conference Center, Abuja on Friday, described the award as a “ true recognition of responsible governance both in words and action evidenced by innovative ideas towards improvement of the public sector”

Fika who was Chairman of the occasion, lauded the awardees for achieving success in their various jurisdictions, despite the challenges in the country such as insecurity, the COVID-19 pandemic and economic setbacks.

He also expressed hope for the country, because, according to him, “ there are still patriotic and dedicated Nigerians who worked assiduously to significantly improve the conditions of public institutions in the country”

“We are here today recognising the great Nigerian men and women who have achieved remarkable progress in our development process despite the known global challenges and local impediments,” he said.

He expressed happiness that in the midst of all the difficulties, there are some patriotic and dedicated Nigerians who worked assiduously to significantly improve the conditions of public institutions in the country.

“It is a great honour to be a part of the BusinessDay excellence in public service awards to identify with these courageous men and women,” the chairman added. While congratulating the awardees, he urged them to do more and other public servants to emulate them. Ogho Okiti, Managing Director of BusinessDay Media, in his remarks, said the selection of the awardees followed a painstaking and meticulous process that took into consideration all the parameters that are sufficient to measure the progress and contributions of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs). He revealed that the selection criteria were predominately based on what the awardees have achieved under their watch over the last year.

“ These included but were not limited to the introduction of new and innovative methodologies of service delivery and implementation of strategies that have wide-reaching impacts on the sectors they operate in and the economy in general,” he said.

The gathering brought together important players in the public sector who have distinguished themselves by promoting good governance and development through their leadership capacities in their agencies and departments.

The BusinessDay annual Public Service Award is conceived as a veritable platform for appreciating excellence in the Nigerian public service, as well as serving as means of motivating outstanding public servants to do more for the country.

Okiti stated that BusinessDay adopted globally acceptable metrics in recognizing those that have performed exceedingly well over the last year as demonstrated in their contributions to the development of the Nigerian economy,” the managing director added. Responding on behalf of the awardees, George Moghalu, Managing Director, National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) said the award will spur public servants to do more. According to him, “Awards like this put you on your toes, it reminds you that people are watching your activities and there are a lot of expectations from you.” He assured that all awardees will justify the confidence put in them through the award.

This year’s award featured a total of the top 10 performing Chief Executive Officers of Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the Federal government and a Special Corporate award to the Niger Delta Power Holding Company ( NDPHC).

Other recipients include Rauf Aregbesola, Minister of Interior, Tijjani Umar, Permanent Secretary, State House, Presidential Villa, George Moghalu, Managing Director/ CEO of the National Inland Waterways Authority ( NIWA), Mohammed Alkali, Managing Director, North East Development Authority ( NEDC) and Imaan Suleiman- Ibrahim, Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons( IDPs)

Other awardees include the Chairman/ Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency( NDLEA), Mohammed Ohiare, Executive Director, Rural Electrification Funds, Oludare Thomas, Commissioner for Insurance, National Insurance Commission( NAICOM) and Sanusi Haruna, Executive Vice Chairman/ CEO, National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructures ( NASENI)