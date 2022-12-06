FIFA World Cup: Kia Motors excites fans with simulator experiences, prizes

Kia Motors, one of the official automotive partners of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, said it’s adding more excitement to this year’s tournament through two must-see activations expected to give exciting prizes to football fans.

According to the company, the activations will be hosted at Al Bayt Stadium, Al Thumama Stadium, and Khalifa International Stadium, where Kia’s latest generation of EV6 GT, Sportage, K5, Telluride, K8, Sorento will all be on display.

The first activation at the Brand Activation Area promises a thrilling simulator experience where spectators can drive a Kia vehicle of their choice from the automaker’s latest line up.

The second activation will invite football fans to win big by participating in a football challenge where successful participants can walk away with a Kia branded cap, towel or wristband.

The automotive company said that visitors are also expected to check out Kia’s spot at the FIFA Fan Festival zone, which is the perfect place to experience the World Cup.

The FIFA Fan Festival zone is also the central destination where fans from all over the world can come together to share their love of football and celebrate the electrifying atmosphere of the global event.

At the FIFA Fan Festival, Kia’s Ground of Inspiration will offer audiences a chance to check out the Kia EV9 Concept, which embodies an adventurous and recreational form with its rugged and upright stance.

Fitted with a solar panel built into the car bonnet and an interior made from sustainable materials, this electric car reimagines what an all-electric vehicle can be.

Alongside the activations, Kia will support 64 Official Match Ball Carriers (OMBC) across the tournament while children from about 20 different nations globally will enjoy the once-in-a-lifetime experience of carrying the official match ball to the pitch at the start of all matches.

Kia also said that it will support the operation of the world’s greatest sporting event by providing an official event vehicle fleet that will include Kia passenger cars to facilitate the safe and convenient mobility of players, referees, VIPs and staff, as well as Kia-branded buses specifically dedicated to transporting national teams and referees.