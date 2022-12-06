Rotary Foundation committed to improving society – Lawson

Rotary International District 9110 has restated the commitment of the Rotary Foundation to making the world a better place.

It stated this during the Rotary Foundation fundraising dinner held recently in Lagos.

Speaking at the event, according to a statement, the district governor, Rotarian Omotunde Lawson, said: “The Rotary Foundation, which is the non-profit arm of Rotary International, was established by the 6th Rotary International president, Klump, in 1917. It is that vision and his dream of making the world better for all that has driven us into committing our resources and consistently contributing to the Foundation.

“The Foundation began with a mustard seed donation of $26.50 and has since reached over $1.9 billion and still growing.”

According to her, “The Rotary Foundation has set a goal of increasing its endowment fund to $2.025 billion by the year 2025, while the goal of District 9110 is to raise $1.2 million this Rotary year.

“Though this sounds so ambitious and unachievable, but we are not scared, it can only keep us on our toes and make us think out of the box and seek for more strategic ways of fundraising.”

She said in the statement that the District has raised $590,000 in five months and introduced the novel PolioPlus Society (the first District in Nigeria to start the initiative) which has generated $91,000 with a redeemable pledge of almost $20,000 still coming in gradually,” she added.

Also speaking at the event, chairman, The Rotary Foundation fundraising dinner committee, Dare Adeyeri pointed out that, “The Rotary Foundation was the vehicle through which Rotary International reaches out to the world and particularly in Nigeria, with humanitarian services.

According to Adeyeri, “Happiness, freedom and service are goals that we all seek. These underline our daily struggles, including the desire for good education, to learn a trade, make a living and provide for our families amongst other goals.”