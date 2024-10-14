Fidelity lifts students’ creative writing skills to boost education standards

Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, Fidelity Bank MD

Fidelity Bank Plc has strengthened the educational development of Nigerian students by creating an opportunity for students to express their creative flair in writing.

Under its educational pillar, the bank organised a creative writing competition for secondary school students designed to unlock their creative potential and better prepare them for successful careers.

At the Read2Lead Writing Competition prize presentation event organised recently by the Fidelity Bank in Lagos, Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, managing director of Fidelity Bank, said the initiative encapsulates the bank’s approach to instilling a culture of reading and writing among young people.

Represented by Pamela Shodipo, executive director of the South Directorate at Fidelity Bank, Onyeali-Ikpe pledged the bank’s commitment to initiatives aimed at enhancing the standard of education and ensuring the next generation is well-equipped to drive the nation’s future.

To her, igniting Nigeria’s youths’ imagination early can unlock their potential and set them on a path to success.

She said the bank hosted a virtual conversation where industry leaders discussed ways to maintain educational standards amid rising operating costs.

Meanwhile, at the Read2Lead Writing Competition, students from across Nigeria competed in three phases of writing challenges to claim the top spot.

In the first stage, over 3,000 students participated in a creative writing task to qualify for the top 150 writers.

Secondly, the top 150 participants read a novel and wrote an alternate ending, providing them an opportunity to advance to the top 30 finalists.

In the final stage, the top 30 students were enrolled in an immersive writing boot camp led by experienced writers and facilitators, who then selected the top three finalists.

Iremide Ogunyemi, the winner, was given N2 million cash, a publishing deal worth N2 million, and an additional N2 million to enhance her school’s library.

Mfeheke Okoko and Daniella Orji received N1.5 million and N1 million respectively as first and second runners-up. All three girls are from The Ambassadors’ College, Ota, Ogun State.

