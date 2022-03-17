Fidelity Bank, OnePipe partner to enhance online payments

Fidelity bank, one of Nigeria’s commercial banks has partnered with OnePipe, a Nigerian API start-up to launch an enhanced version of the bank’s existing payment gateway in making payments more seamless.

PayGatePlus, will be launched as an upgraded version of PayGate, which has been used for businesses and merchants to collect payments online. Virtual accounts, web payments, online collections via NIBSS Instant Payment (NIP), funds transfer, direct debit, balance enquiry, statement, BVN validation, direct credit, and Buy Now, Pay Later services will all be included in the PayGatePlus upgrade.

“PayGatePlus essentially provides merchants with the rails to deliver diverse financial services to their customers across a range of platforms viz; website, mobile app, social media and even in-store (in the case of retail outlets),” said Ope Adeoye, CEO and founder of OnePipe.

According to him, the platform is designed to help businesses and partners accomplish growth, enhance customer intimacy, and increase revenue growth, which is enabled by the partnership with Fidelity Bank and future partnerships to come. Since the platform’s launched a year ago, various businesses in the FMCG, aviation, agency banking and fintech industries have incorporated a variety of the platform’s capabilities to help eliminate inconsistent payments, reporting, and settlement, it said in a statement.

Stanley Amuche, executive director and chief operations and information officer of Fidelity Bank, on behalf of the bank’s MD, said that being customer-centric is the prompt behind working with OnePipe over some months, in delivering a variety of financial services.

“The new PayGateplus is a significant upgrade of the legacy PayGate product and we’re very optimistic that it will open more opportunities for revenue growth for our customers,” Amuche stated.