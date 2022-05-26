FIB arrests owner of Agidigbo FM in Ibadan

Oriyomi Hamzat, an Ibadan-based broadcaster, has been arrested by men of the Federal Intelligence Bureau, Abuja.

Hamzat, owner of Agidigbo FM, Ibadan was arrested on Thursday morning in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital and taken away to Abuja.

The reason for his arrest by personnel of the Bureau, an agency under the Nigeria Police Force, was not known but it might not be unconnected with his role in the ongoing case of the murder of late Timothy Adegoke, a Master’s student at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

Adegoke was allegedly killed in a hotel in Ile-Ife, Osun state.

Hamzat had been calling for justice over the death of Adegoke.

The owner of the hotel, Rahmon Adedoyin, and his staff have been arrested in connection with the death of Adegoke, a native of Eruwa in Oyo state and are still standing trial over the death of the deceased.