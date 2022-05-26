Suspected head of international cybercrime gang arrested in Nigeria

The cybercrime unit of the Nigeria Police Force arrested a 37-year-old Nigerian man in an international operation across four continents, coordinated and facilitated by the recently created Africa operations desk within INTERPOL’s cybercrime directorate.

INTERPOL’s African Joint Operation against Cybercrime (AFJOC) desk then referred the intelligence to Nigeria and followed up with multiple case coordination meetings supported by law enforcement in Australia, Canada and the United States.

Investigators began to map out and track the alleged malicious online activities of the suspect, with ad hoc support from private sector firm CyberTOOLBELT, as well as tracking his physical movements as he travelled from one country to another.

Nigerian law enforcement successfully apprehended the suspect at Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos.

The suspect is alleged to have run a transnational cybercrime syndicate that launched mass phishing campaigns and business email compromise schemes targeting companies and individual victims.

“The arrest of this alleged prominent cybercriminal in Nigeria is testament to the perseverance of our international coalition of law enforcement and INTERPOL’s private sector partners in combating cybercrime.” Garba Baba Umar, Assistant Inspector General of the Nigeria Police Force, Head of Nigeria’s INTERPOL National Central Bureau and Vice President for Africa on INTERPOL’s Executive Committee, said.

Read also: Three jailed in Kwara over cybercrime

“I hope the results of Operation Delilah will stand as a reminder to cybercriminals across the world that law enforcement will continue to pursue them, and that this arrest will bring comfort to victims of the suspect’s alleged campaigns,” Umar added.

The African Joint Operation against Cybercrime (AFJOC) INTERPOL’s Africa desk, funded by the UK Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office, was launched in May 2021 to boost the capacity of 49 African countries to fight cybercrime.

Law enforcement and cybersecurity firms have witnessed the striking increase in many forms of cybercrime in recent years, exploiting the context of COVID-19 and forming what Jürgen Stock, INTERPOL Secretary General has called a “parallel pandemic”.

Tracking the suspect’s movements, online and offline, the police operation, codenamed Delilah, was initiated by an intelligence referral from several INTERPOL partners from the private sector: Group-IB, Palo Alto Networks Unit 42 and Trend Micro.

The intelligence was enriched by analysts within INTERPOL’s Cyber Fusion Centre, which brings together experts from law enforcement and industry to turn information on criminal activities into actionable intelligence.

“This case underlines both the global nature of cybercrime and the commitment required to deliver a successful arrest through a global to regional operational approach in combating cybercrime.

“The persistence of national law enforcement agencies, private sector partners and the INTERPOL teams all contributed to this result, analysing vast quantities of data and providing technical and live operational support,” Bernardo Pillot, INTERPOL’s Assistant Director, Cybercrime Operations, said.