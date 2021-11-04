FGC Port Harcourt Old Students Association urges members to cultivate healthy living habit

Federal Government College Port Harcourt Old Student Association (FGCPHOSA) Lagos chapter has encouraged its members to cultivate a healthy living life style as it held a health walk recently.

The 9 KM walk on the Lekki/Ikoyi Bridge Lagos, the take off point of which was Catholic Church of Divine Mercy, Lekki, was the first of its kind and it had in participation old students from other unity schools such as the Federal Government Girls College Owerri.

Speaking at the event which came under the theme, ‘Stay healthy…stay alive,’ Gogo Kurubo, president of FGCPHOSA, said that the walk aimed to create awareness on living a healthy life style among their members who reside in Lagos.

According to Kurubo, the need for their members to come together, network and bond since after the pandemic was another reason, they organised the walk.

“With the pandemic we have not had the opportunity of seeing ourselves as we normally do, so this is an opportunity for us, it was a good cause and to emphasise the importance of healthy living, a lot of us are lazy, only to sit down in the office with computer without making out time for exercise.

“As we get older, it is very important to incorporate exercise in our activities, if you feel good inside, you are going to look good,” Kurubo noted.

On some of the achievements the association had recorded so far, he said it includes; rebuilding of the school’s fallen fence and the payment of school fees of some indigent students.

Speaking also at the event, the national president of FGCPHOSA, Chukwuka Emeuwa expressed gratitude over the participation of their members during the exercise, adding that the turn up was impressive.

Emeuwa appealed to young ones in secondary schools to work hard so as to be able to give back to the schools they passed out from.

One of the old students of FGCPHOSA, who also spoke during the exercise, Oluchi Kanma Okafor described walk as number one intervention that is profitable in preventing non-communicable diseases.

Okafor, who is a medical doctor and a senior lecturer at the University of Lagos, stressed the need for Nigerians to reduce their calorie intake and engage in regular exercise so as to stay healthy.

High point of the event was a health check where members had the opportunity to test their blood pressure; sugar level, among others.