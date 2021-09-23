Arise Women to hold health-awareness walk ahead of 2021 conference

While exercise seems to be too complex for many people nowadays coupled with the busy schedules, the Arise Women foundation said a 75-minute brisk walk could do a lot to the overall health of anyone, especially if it’s done regularly.

Sponsored by Siju Iluyomade, lawyer of over three decades and founder of Arise Women, Arise Walk is one of the events held yearly as a forerunner to the flagship event, The Arise Women Conference.

This year’s women conference is scheduled for Saturday, 30th October 2021.

The conference promises to be a confluence of inspiration and hope for individuals regardless of religion, tribe or ethnicity as it will be graced by serving and former First Ladies, Wives of federal and State Legislators, Captains of industries, International guests and technocrats who will share from their wealth of experience.

Slated for Saturday 16th October 2021 to be held in Cluster across different parts of the world simultaneously, this year’s Arise Walk is themed ‘I choose life” and it will hold with all adherence to guidelines of Covid-19 prevention protocols.

The inspiration for this year’s health walk was birth from Friedrich Nietzsche’s quote that says “all great thoughts are conceived while walking”.

According to industry observers, encomiums should be showered on Arise Women, an age-long purely humanitarian foundation for daring all odds to once again come up with Arise Walk, a global initiative specially dedicated for everyone, not only Nigerians, but everyone across the globe to keep up with our health in general.

With over 12 years of putting the event together, the distinctive initiative solely conceived by Siju has always been experienced by thousands of individuals including prominent Nigerians and internationals in business, politics, entertainment and also the vineyard of the Lord regardless of faith or religion.

According to the organizers of the health-awareness Walk, the event will commence at 8:00 am in over 50 clusters across different African countries, London, the United States of America, Canada, Australia and many more.

Each cluster will be having a minimum of 25 persons amongst whom are influencers and celebrities that have always been part of Arise; the Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Sports and Super Eagles legend, Daniel Amokachi; Olympic Gold medalist and sports administrator Mary Onyali; former Deputy Governor of Lagos State and Special Adviser to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, Her Excellency Adejoke Orelope Adefulire; popular Disc Jockeys, Humility and Xclusive, Kaffy, DJ Cuppy, Bimbo Akintola, Nathaniel Bassey, is expected to be streamed online LIVE from the starting point to the finishing line to further encourage many Nigerians who could not join the Walk.

Other notable personalities include Minister for Women Affairs, Dame Paulune Tallen, Dere Awosika, Abike Dabiri, Bisi Onasanya. Wives of Governors of Lagos, Ogun, Jigawa, Kwara, Ekiti States will also join other First Ladies to Walk in clusters in their respective States.