LASUBEB, Surveyor General’s office partner to improve learning outcomes

The Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB) has sought the collaboration of the Surveyor General’s office in the fulfillment of the mandate of creating a conducive teaching and learning environment.

Wahab Alawiye-King, the executive chairman, LASUBEB, during a visit to the Surveyor General at Alausa, Ikeja, appreciated the office for its effort in maintaining and securing the government’s assets in the state.

He explained that the Board is committed to providing a safe school environment for pupils, adding that for it to manage the 1,017 public primary schools and every other asset related to the Board in the state, there is a need for proper identification.

The Board sought the assistance of the surveyor-general in securing titled documents of school lands and the determination of school boundaries.

“We identify that what belongs to everybody belongs to nobody, we must be in charge, as managers, we must take ownership in order to avoid mismanagement of government assets..” Alawiye-King said.

Olutomi Sangowawa, the surveyor-general, Lagos State promised its partnership with the Board in providing necessary information on the lands and infrastructures for better service delivery.

“It is appropriate for agencies to collaborate in other to achieve a greater Lagos of Mr. Governor, we are educators and we are service providers, for effectiveness and better results we are always ready to work with the Board” he said.