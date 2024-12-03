FG won’t engage Alpha-Beta for tax collection -Oyedele

Taiwo Oyedele, chairman of the Presidential Tax Reform Committee

Taiwo Oyedele, chairman of the Presidential Committee on Tax Policy and Fiscal Reforms, said on Monday that the government would not engage Alpha-Beta Consulting or any consultant for tax collection.

Oyedele said this during a town hall meeting on tax reform bills hosted by Channels Television.

There have been speculations that one of the major targets of the tax reform bills is to allow Alpha-Beta, which collects taxes on behalf of the Lagos State government and is linked to President Bola Tinubu, to collect taxes.

But Oyedele answered in the negative, saying that the government cannot rely on consultants for tax collection.

“In fact, we had a very interesting debate at the committee level. I wanted to put a language in the law that says no government should use a consultant to collect tax. We think that that is one of the biggest problems in our economy today,” he said.

“So I can confirm to you 100 percent there is no plan whatsoever in using consultant to do any of this.”

“All that we need to do once we pass these bills, go to that system and amend the language, the algorithm, so that next time MTN is filing VAT returns, there is a request that says tell me the state where they have emanated from,” he said.

Share