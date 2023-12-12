FG warns of fake appointment alerts

The Office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation ( SGF), on Tuesday, warned Nigerians about ongoing fake alerts asking people to forward their Curriculum Vitaes CV for consideration and appointment by the federal government.

Segun Imohiosen, Head, Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation ( SHF), in a statement on Tuesday, said the attention of the SGF office had been drawn to the purported fake appointments by unscrupulous elements to swindle unsuspecting individuals.

The SGF described the information circulating on social media, emails, text messages, and other outlets as false and urged members of the public to ignore the message.

According to the SGF, ” The culprit has been using the name of the former Director Information, Willie Bassey, and these fraudulent contacts; *Aliyu Isah; +234 9168487156, +234 8035557865 and email; [email protected]*, among others to defraud unsuspecting Nigerians”

“The general public is by this notice advised to be wary of the perpetrators of these dubious activities and their cohorts and disregard such information being peddled around.

The statement requests all official enquiries and clarifications to ” follow the official communication channels of the OSGF via www.osgf.gov.ng and [email protected].

“Given the above, the SGF warns peddlers of such fraudulent requests to desist forthwith from using the Office to fleece unsuspecting public members or face the wrath of the law.”