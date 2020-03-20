FG wakes ‘sleeping dog’ as NLC threatens action if fuel price readjusted upward

The Federal Government may have inadvertently woken up a “sleeping dog” by its decision to cut the pump price of petrol from N145 to N125 per litre, as the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has threatened to resist an upward readjustment of the slashed price.

The labour threat comes as the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) says it is high time the Federal Government discontinued the fuel subsidy regime and allows the international price of crude to determine the price of fuel in the local market.

Warning the government to tread with caution in view of the fact that Nigeria operates a mono-economy driven by oil, Timothy Olawale, director-general of NECA, said, “Subsidy often leads to increasing demand for fuel due to overuse and waste arising from the reduced price of the product, creating an unnecessary shortage of supply.”

Ayuba Wabba, president of the NLC, in a statement on Thursday, said it was with mixed feelings that the labour movement received the news of the pump price reduction.

He said “while we appreciate that the step taken by the government was in the right direction, we are concerned that the price reduction did not cut across the array of other refined petroleum products. We also wish to state that the recent price reduction would never address the endemic challenges and confusion in our downstream petroleum sub-sector.”

Wabba said the neglect by successive governments of the public petroleum refineries was tantamount to serious economic sabotage against the people.

“Our failure as a country to add value to our crude oil and the resort to the importation of refined petroleum products exposes us as the most unserious people who are negligent of their basic duties. There is no acceptable reason or basis for the continued importation of refined petroleum products into Nigeria,” he said.

Wabba further argued that the downward adjustment of the pump price did not address the inefficiencies and corruption in the downstream petroleum sub-sector, stressing that the persistence of the so-called ‘subsidy’ costs, pipeline vandalism, artisanal refining and smuggling indicated fundamental flaws with the management of petroleum resources and assets in Nigeria.

Calling on the government to fix the refineries to boost local production of fuel, the NLC president said given the volatility in the international crude oil market and susceptibility to shocks of the prices of refined petroleum products, periodic adjustment either upward or downward of products price would never assuage ordinary Nigerian.

“We would not be surprised if the pump price of PMS is adjusted tomorrow to N200 or more and the same reason for the current downward review is canvassed by the government.”

In view of this, the NLC vowed that Nigerians movement would resist any future upward readjustment of fuel price.

“We call on the government to demonstrate patriotic governance of our national resources by ensuring the resuscitation of our four public petroleum refineries. We warn that Nigerians will resist any future increase in the price of refined petroleum prices. A stitch in time would save nine,” said Wabba.