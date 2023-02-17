FG, US seal deal on $954,807 Alamieyeseigha looted funds

The Federal Government and the United States (US) on Thursday in Abuja signed an agreement on the repatriation of $954,807.40 looted assets recovered from Diepreye Alamieyeseigha, a former governor of Bayelsa State, now late.

Abubakar Malami, the attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice, who was represented by Beatrice Jedy-Agba, the permanent secretary of the ministry, said the agreement was in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s anti-corruption war.

He said that the president has already approved the expected sum to be utilised for implementation of a health centre project for the benefit of the people of Bayelsa.

He said the project would be monitored by the civil society organisations and the Federal Government, through the federal ministry of justice.

The minister urged the US government to continue to demonstrate the usual cooperation and understanding, in other pending cases, so that the agreements in relation thereto can be concluded as soon as possible.

“This will ensure that these funds are repatriated to Nigeria in earnest.

“I wish to state that Nigeria is in dire need of these refunds to support the implementation of more projects for the benefit of Nigeria and its citizens”.

He, therefore, expressed gratitude to the US for its efforts in ensuring that looted funds are returned to Nigeria not only in this case but in other pending cases.

Mary Leonard, the U.S. ambassador to Nigeria, reassured of her country’s commitment and continued collaboration with Nigeria in the fight against corruption.

The meeting had Bilya Dambe, the attorney- general of Bayelsa State in attendance.