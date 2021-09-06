FG urged to make political offices less attractive

Rotarian Ibrahim Adebisi, new president of Rotary Club of Mende, Midtown, Ikeja, Lagos has advised the federal government to make political offices less attractive by cutting down salaries of political office holders to get rid of the do or die politics among politicians.

Speaking with pressmen during his official investiture in Lagos, Adebisi said it is imperative for anyone who wants to assume a leadership position to do so to render service rather than focusing on personal gain.

Referring to Rotary’s style of leadership, Adebisi noted that if public office holders can adopt the organization’s philosophy which centers on selfless service to humanity, Nigeria will be better for it.

‘’For you to be a leader in this organization, you must prepare to serve others. We have a lot of activities and projects lined up for the year,” he said.

“All center on providing humanitarian services. Rotary has a very unique and effective style of leadership, which if adopted by political leaders can make the society better,” he noted.

Femi Emmanuel, the president-elect for the 2022 set, congratulated the new president and expressed optimism about the capacity of the new leadership to stir the affairs of the organization in the next year.

During her remarks, Mariam Adegun, the immediate past president, advised the new president to keep the flag flying to justify the confidence imposed on him by the members.

Rotary club is an international association founded by Paul P. Harris, an English businessman, and lawyer on February 23, 1905.

The club comprises professional men and women who are committed to human development, community service and often embark on humanitarian projects.

The organization also provides service to others, promotes ethical standards, advances world understanding, goodwill and peace through its fellowship professionals and community leaders.

The organization also aims to encourage and foster the ideal of service as a basis of worthy enterprise and in particular, the development of acquaintances as an opportunity for service.