Experts seek improved investment in human capital development

Stakeholders and experts in human resources practice have called for improved investment in capacity development, talent management by corporate organisations to maximum their bottom line.

Faith Akintunde, human resource, business partner with UAC Foods, said employees would always be the strongest competitive edge any business organisation can have because they have the potential to meet the financial target of such organisation.

Akintunde, who is also a productive expert and founder of HR Pro Leverage, said the more investment organisations make in capacity development of employees, the better the potential of the company doing well in the future.

Speaking at the launch of her book titled 360 Degree Career in Lagos, Akintunde said it was important to reduce the talent gap and give the corporate workplace the people power and proficiency it deserves for the kind of future it deserves.

She said the book was focused on changing the narrative in the corporate space from the candidate to the recruiter, employee; the manager and the employer and also promote manpower development in Nigeria that would help lead the future.

Yemi Faseun, guest speaker at the event said organisations must understand the differences in talent management network as well as in value and successes.

Faseun advised business organisations to look at competencies if they would succeed in retaining and attracting talents.