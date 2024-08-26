FG unveils framework to boost states’ revenue from creative sector

The Federal Government has unveiled the Creative Renaissance Roadmap – a new framework for states to tap into the creative sector as a means to boost revenue.

The initiative was unveiled at the Culture and Creative Economy Summit in Abuja, organised by the federal ministry of culture in collaboration with key stakeholders on Monday in Abuja.

The Creative Renaissance framework aims to boost local economies by highlighting local businesses, artisans, and industries across the 36 states. The initiative aims to attract investments and promote tourism, thereby driving economic growth and development.

Presenting the framework, Roshan Nanayakkara, special adviser to the minister of culture, Hannatu Musawa, said the nationwide initiative would create more jobs, promote youth participation in nation-building, and encourage collaboration across regions.

“This approach will help to tap into the creative energies of the younger generation, foster innovation and entrepreneurship within the cultural sector. Economic expansion is the key focus area”, Nanayakkara said.

The goal is to strengthen the presence of art, culture, and the creative economy, with each state offering a unique historical and cultural contribution.

He said the minister would interface with state governors, commissioners, and directors of culture. “We will synergise towards the identification, relation, and documentation of the art, culture, and creative economy, making it peculiar to each state

The minister highlighted the vast potential of the creative economy to diversify Nigeria’s oil-dependent economy, noting that it has been largely untapped. She, however, stressed the importance of collaboration and partnership with state governments to deliver the objectives of the initiative.

“The government is committed to making Nigeria the cultural hub of not just Africa, but the world. We want to ensure that this cultural expansion leaves a lasting legacy, one that transcends governments and endures for generations,” Musawa assured.

She further promised federal support for the implementation of the Renaissance project across states, emphasising the goal of establishing a creative village in every state.

“We are extending a collaborative hand from the federal level to the states, aiming to build a robust cultural and creative industry. We have reached out to governors and intend to present this framework to the National Executive Council to secure their buy-in. We encourage state commissioners to begin working on this so we can present tangible progress to the governors at the next council meeting,” she said.