FG unveils committee to drive devt in energy, agric, others

The Federal Government has unveiled a working committee to drive the implementation of its Accelerated Stabilisation and Advancement Plan (ASAP) targeting critical sectors like energy, agriculture, health, among others.

Wale Edun, minister of finance and coordinating minister of the economy, led the inaugural meeting of the committee in Abuja on Monday.

The plan, which is designed to address key challenges affecting the reform initiatives and stimulate development in various sectors of the economy, was presented to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu earlier in June 2024.

According to Edun, the ASAP is a testament to the government’s dedication to addressing key issues affecting Nigerians, such as agricultural productivity. He noted a coordinated dry season farming initiative, with the Federal Ministry of Finance, the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (FMAFS), as well as the African Development Bank (AfDB) collaborating to ensure the timely delivery of fertilizers and other critical inputs to farmers.

“This ASAP initiative is a key component of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s reform agenda, which aims to drive sustainable development across priority sectors of the economy, including agriculture, energy, and health. As the ASAP implementation committee moves forward, it will focus on driving progress in each of the identified priority areas, ensuring that the objectives of the plan are met with precision and accountability.

“With the ASAP implementation committee underway, Nigeria is poised to witness a transformative era of economic growth and development. The committee will work tirelessly to ensure the effective execution of the Plan, addressing critical issues and fostering collaboration among government agencies and stakeholders”, he said.

He noted that with the committee in place, Nigeria can expect a brighter economic future, marked by precision, accountability, and sustainable development," the minister said in a statement signed by Mohammed Manga, the director of information and public relations.

The meeting brought together key officials, including Abubakar Kyari, minister of agriculture & food security; Abubakar Bagudu, minister of budget and economic planning; Ali Pate, minister of health and social welfare; Adebayo Adelabu, minister of power; Ekperikpe Ekpo, minister of state for petroleum resources (Gas).