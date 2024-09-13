FG to submit backlog reports on child rights to UN, AU – Nwaobiala

The Federal Government says it is working to submit a backlog of reports on the rights of Nigerian children to the United Nations (UN) and Africa Union (AU) Expert Committee on the rights of African children.

MacJohn Nwaobiala, co-chairman, National Child Rights Implementation Committee (NCRIC), disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja.

Nwabiola, who spoke on the sidelines of the 9th quarterly meeting of the NCRIC, said Nigeria was yet to submit four reports (5th to 8th reports) to the UN and AU bodies.

On the reasons for the backlog, he said that the NCRIC was not functional between 2010 and 2018, there was no budget line for the committee and meetings were not held due to some administrative challenges.

“We are working assiduously with all partners to ensure that these reports are completed. Members are making input so that we can fast track the process.

“Although the process of preparing these reports is demanding, our target for the submission of the reports is by the first quarter of 2025.

“We are going to be linking up with the states, zones, NGOs, individuals and organisations.

“One of the things we are going to be doing shortly is to ensure publications both in the print media, electronic media calling for input in all the sectors for these reports”, he said.

Nwaobiala pledged that NCRIC would work to ensure that Nigeria did not default again in the submission of child rights situation reports.

Speaking at the meeting, Nkiru Maduechesi, Child Protection Specialist, United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) said they assessed progress in terms of child rights implementation in Nigeria.

She said that almost all the 36 states in Nigeria have implemented the Child Rights Act (CRA) in their various states

“It is good to know that all the 36 states have enacted the child rights law and. structures are in place across the states.

“We have a specialised police unit, the family court in some states, who are putting in place efforts towards child protection.

“However, a lot still needs to be done in terms of public financing of social services pertaining to child’s rights in Nigeria.

“A lot still needs to be done in making child protection and child’s rights a priority, because by guaranteeing the rights of children, we are guaranteeing the future of Nigeria.

“Right now, there are several children who are still out of school, the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) is not yet universal across the state and there is a high violent rate against children,” she stressed.

Maduechesi, however, appreciated the government’s efforts adding that UNICEF would support the effort of the government to ensure the wellbeing and rights of children are guaranteed in Nigeria.