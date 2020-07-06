FG to shut down 3rd Mainland Bridge from July 24

The already bad traffic situation in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial city, may get worse, as the Federal Government is set to shut down the popular Third Mainland Bridge, from July 24, for six months.

Olukayode Popoola, the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, disclosed this on Monday July 6, 2020.

According to Popoola, “We want to do maintenance work on Third Mainland Bridge very soon. Most likely on the 24th. We may close it from 24th of July.’’

“We are still working out the modalities and when we perfect the traffic management plan we will move to site. Everything being expected for the repairs of the bridge arrived the country that is why we want to start the repairs now,’’

The 11.8km bridge is one of the major links between the Lagos Mainland and Lagos Island, and perhaps, takes heavier traffic than the rest of the bridges, which include Carter Bridge and Eko Bridges.

Its partial or full closure means more traffic will now flow to Carter and Eko Bridges. Incidentally, part of the Eko Bridge, from the Alaka end of the Funsho Williams Avenue had been closed to traffic for some months now.

Popoola said that the planned shut down is to enable the Federal Government carry out maintenance work from July 24, 2020.

According to him, consultations are ongoing towards developing a perfect traffic management architecture that will be very efficient and effective.

There have been reports of some worn-out joints of the bridge, which raised some safety concerns for the users of the bridge. The Federal Government will be working with the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA) on how best traffic during this period.

It was constructed in 1990 and was the longest in Africa until 1996 when the 6th October Bridge in Cairo, Egypt, was completed.for six months starting from Friday, July 24.