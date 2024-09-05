FG to allow Dangote Refinery set petrol prices, marking fuel policy shift

The Federal Government is reportedly considering allowing the Dangote refinery to set the price of the petrol it produces — a move that could reshape the country’s fuel pricing structure, according to insiders familiar with the situation.

Despite being Africa’s largest oil producer, Nigeria has relied on imported petrol, heavily subsidising its cost at a substantial annual expense.

However, a significant shift is on the horizon as Dangote’s massive refinery near Lagos, the country’s commercial capital, begins local petrol production.

Read also: Dangote Refinery to slash FX demand by 40%

Starting next month, the FG is expected to permit Dangote’s refinery to determine the selling price of its petrol ṣddto petroleum marketers, according to sources who requested anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the information.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, which is the sole importer of petrol, has been selling the fuel below the market cost since August 2023 to stabilise prices.

However, when a brief removal of the subsidy led to a sharp rise in inflation and sparked public protests, the government reinstated the subsidy but recently raised the price by 45 percent, bringing it closer to market rates at N897 naira ($0.56) per litre.

This is contrary to the impression given by Aliko Dangote, the President of Dangote Group when he met with journalists to present the samples of the company’s petrol product.

When asked by journalists about the price Nigerians will pay for petrol from the Dangote Refinery, Dangote said that the Federal Government will be responsible for setting the price. “We are waiting for the Federal Government to decide. They will determine the price of Premium Motor Spirit,” he said.

However, credible sources within the government and the NNPC have contradicted this claim, suggesting that the situation may be more complex.

Read also: NNPC to deliver additional 17.8 million barrels of crude to Dangote Refinery

Sources claim that Dangote Refinery is strategically positioning itself to place the blame on the government if its fuel is launched at a price significantly above N1000 per litre, which seems highly probable.

“The Federal Government or NNPCL will not set the price for Dangote Refinery,” one of the sources said. “Dangote Refinery will fix its own price. Under the agreement, NNPCL is to sell crude to Dangote Refinery in Naira. Dangote Refinery in turn will sell its product to Nigerians in Naira.

“It is a case of willing buyer and willing seller. NNPCL cannot fix prices for Dangote Refinery. NNPCL is not the regulator and cannot be under the Petroleum Industry Act.

“So it’s not correct to say the NNPCL will fix the price,” the source said.