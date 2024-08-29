FG threatens to cut doctors’ pay as negotiations fail to end strike

The federal government has threatened to invoke the “no work, no pay” policy as its attempts to end the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors’ strike fails.

The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare revealed its disappointment over NARD’s decision to continue the seven-day warning strike started on Monday, disregarding all negotiations and pleas to resolve its concerns and ensure continued industrial harmony.

The ministry said the measure is not to undermine the legitimate concerns of medical professionals but to ensure that essential healthcare services are not unduly disrupted to the detriment of the public.

It noted that it has collaborated with relevant security agencies, including the Office of the National Security Adviser, (NSA) to rescue Ganiyat Popoola, the medical doctor who was abducted.

“High-level discussions and coordinated efforts are currently underway and we remain confident that these measures will lead to a positive outcome,” it said in an official statement signed by Ado Bako, assistant director of information.

“The Ministry finds the decision to proceed with this strike action, in the midst of these ongoing discussions, deeply regrettable. As we believe that continued dialogue is the best approach to resolving any outstanding issues.”

“We encourage all resident doctors to return to the negotiation table so that we can collaboratively find lasting solutions to the challenges facing our healthcare sector. As always, the Ministry remains open to constructive dialogue and is committed to working together with all stakeholders to achieve a fair and sustainable resolution.”