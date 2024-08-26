Resident doctors commence strike over abducted member

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors will commence a seven-day warning strike from today over the abduction of its member, Ganiyat Popoola, a medical doctor who was kidnapped nearly eight months ago.

Dele Abdullahi, NARD President, made this known on Sunday, stating that the decision was made during the Emergency National Executive Council meeting.

“The strike is commencing by midnight today. It’s for seven days, it’s a warning strike, and it’s total.

“During the strike, there will be no concessions, and there will be no emergency care,” he said.

Popoola, a registrar in the Department of Ophthalmology at the National Eye Centre, Kaduna, was abducted on December 27, 2023, along with her husband and nephew.

While her husband was released in March, Popoola and her nephew remain in captivity. Members of NARD had protested in all tertiary hospitals across the nation to demand Dr Popoola’s release.

The strike action is expected to force further government measures to enable the release of the abducted doctor.