FG terminates rehabilitation of the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Dual Carriageway project

Based on non-compliance with reviewed cost, scope and terms, stoppage of work and refusal to remobilise to site, as directed, the Federal Ministry of Works has issued a 14-day notice of termination to Messrs Julius Berger (Nig.) Plc for the rehabilitation of Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Dual Carriageway in FCT, Kaduna and Kano States, Section I (Abuja-Kaduna).

As contained in a statement signed by Mohammed Ahmed, director, of Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Works on Monday, the decision was reached after several meetings with the company, in order to reach an amiable position on the said alignment but to no avail.

The contract for the rehabilitation of the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Dual Carriageway, which was divided into three (3) Sections was awarded to the company on 20th December 2017 and flagged off by the then Minister of Power, Works and Housing, H: E. Babatunde Raji Fashola at an initial sum of N155.748 billion on 18th June 2018.

Sections II (Kaduna – Zaria) and III (Zaria – Kano) were partially completed and handed over during the twilight of the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari. Since then it has been one variation and augmentation or the other and the present Minister of Works directed for the redesigning and re-scoping of Section I of the contract.

Ahmed, in the statement, noted that the alignment was divided into two with one phase redesigned to be on continuously reinforced concrete pavement (CRCP), and the remaining with the asphaltic pavement.

“Approval for Section I, Phase 1 for a length of 38 (thirty-eight) kilometres on the concrete pavement was given to Messrs Dangote Industries (Nig.) Ltd, while the remaining 127 (one hundred and twenty-seven) kilometres remained with the substantive contractor. Phase 1 was flagged off on 17th October 2024 with a 14-month completion period.

“Due to the stalemate of the contract and, most importantly, the desire of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, as encapsulated in the Renewed Hope Agenda infrastructure initiative, to see to the completion of this laudable project, also to alleviate the sufferings of Nigerians plying the road, the Ministry re-scoped it and got the approval of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

“The award for the Re-scoping and Downward Review of Contract for the Rehabilitation of Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Dual Carriageway in FCT, Kaduna and Kano States, Contract No.6350, Section I (Abuja-Kaduna) in favour of Messrs Julius Berger (Nig.) Plc from the sum of N797.263 billion to N740.797 billion was granted by FEC on 23rd September 2024 and conveyed to the company on 3rd October 2024.

“Due to the socio-economic importance of the road as a vital artery connecting Abuja, the FCT to the North, the Ministry conveyed the approval for a Final Offer on the Abuja – Kaduna Dual Carriageway to the company on 23rd October 2024, stating that it should agree, in writing, to accept the reviewed contract sum of N740.797 billion within 7 days or risk the termination of the said contract.

“It is a sad commentary on the Company that rather than accepting the offer, they tinkered with the Bills of Quantities, as well as that of Engineering Measurements and Evaluation via a letter to the Ministry dated 29th October 2024. The company was summoned for a meeting with the Management of the Ministry, today, 4th November 2024 but refused to show up, hence the termination of the contract based on effluxion of time and non-performance,” the statement read.

