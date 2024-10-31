FG targets self-sufficiency, export growth in fisheries sector

The Federal Government says it is willing to make the fishery and aquaculture sector central in the growth and development of the nation’s blue economy to achieve self-sufficiency in fish production and expand Nigeria’s role as a major exporter of fish products.

Adegboyega Oyetola, minister of marine and blue economy, stated this at the 39th annual national conference and general meeting of the Fisheries Society of Nigeria (FISON) in Abuja.

The minister, who represented President Bola Tinubu, said that the recent transfer of the department of fisheries and aquaculture from the ministry of agriculture to marine and blue economy was an indication that the president is determined to make the sector play a key role in his vision for sustainable economic diversification.

He added that since the department was moved to the ministry in the last nine months, it has made remarkable progress and achieved a number of goals which include increase in feed production while reducing importation, engaging stakeholders to identify the needs and recommendations for the growth of the industry.

Oyetola explained that the department has also leverage on public-private partnership to increase investment in the sector, study best practices from countries like Morocco and collaborated with international organisations such as, FAO, recertification of Nigeria to export shrimps to the US, EU and other world markets, certification of the turtle excluder device, scoring of 100 percent for the first time in history.

The theme of the event was, “Unlocking the investment potential of Nigeria’s blue economy: Advancing the fisheries and aquaculture sector for sustainable development”.

Muhammad Zakari, head, press and public relations of the ministry, in a statement, quoted the minister as saying that the theme aligned with the president’s goal of expanding the frontiers of the nation’s economic opportunities.

Oyetola further highlighted the importance of tapping into the full spectrum of the nation’s marine resources as the sub-sector holds great potential to increase food production, create job opportunities, and enhance economic development for Nigerians.

