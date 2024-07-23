FG targets 24-hour power supply, improves energy metering penetration

The Federal Government has given an assurance of its commitment to providing a 24-hour power supply in the country as it has taken critical steps to bridge the gaps in energy infrastructure, ensuring the availability of prepaid metres to all electricity consumers.

It has also identified a deficit in metering infrastructure with a gap of over 7 million meters, which it sad, was about 47% meter penetration, describing it as a major issue in the the power sector.

Adebayo Adelabu, Minister of Power stated this recently during a tour of Metering Solution Manufacturing Services Company in Awa, Onna Local Government of Akwa Ibom State as part of effort meant to encourage local content by metering companies.

Adelabu, who was accompanied by other top officials in the power sector including the special adviser to the President on Energy, Olu Verheijen lamented the huge gap in prepaid metres for electricity consumers, saying there had been a shortfall over over 2 million meters in the country.

According to him, though there are partners who have indicated interest to supply the country with prepaid metres, there was the need for local manufacturers to increase their capacity so as to create employment opportunities for Nigerians in the power sector.

“We have 13 million registered electricity consumers whose meters have not been installed as at today which is beloe six million. So we have about a seven million meter gap, that is about 47 per cent meter penetration. That is a major issue in the sector, if you do not meter customers, you cannot bill them and if you do not bill them,you cannot collect revenue

“We want to start import substitution by encouraging local manufacturers, the huge market in the power sector should be the source of our strength, we want to change dependence on foreign meters and reduce the meter gaps, the federal government is ready to support the local manufacturers, it is unfair for Nigerians to use estimated billings”, he said.

The minister explained that the Presidential Metering Initiative (PMI) was part of deliberate efforts by the Federal Government to provide two million meters annually over the next few years, adding that with the steps taken in terms of funding and recovery strategy, “Nigeria will enjoy 24/7 power supply soon in the country.’’

He commended the management and staff of Metering Solution Manufacturing Services for their vision, adding that what the company was doing was in line with the expectations of the Federal Government.

The minister also stated that the country needed more investment in the gas sector to drive its power sector programme.

Earlier, Tolulope Ogunkolade, General Manager of the company, briefed the minister on all aspects of its production and expressed its readiness to meet the shortfall in the metering requirement for consumers.

Ogunkolade explained that the company was progressing in phases having commenced production in 2022 after it was inaugurated in 2017 noting that it has undergone equipment upgrades across all the segments of its production line.

Noting that the company has the capacity, she solicited the support of the minister to be given the opportunity to meet its capacity of producing 2.3 million meters annually and thanked the minister for the visit to its intelligent manufacturing facilities and its advanced energy metering system.