FG targets 20% reduction in carbon emission by 2030

The Federal Government on Thursday set a nine-year target to reduce carbon emissions by 20 percent and achieve 30 percent renewable energy coverage by 2030.

The government also said it would be focusing on prioritising renewable energy for 22,000 students across 37 tertiary institutions, and 7 teaching hospitals, in the country.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo reeled out the plan at the commissioning of the 1.12 MWaptive Solar Hybrid Power Plant at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi.

Osinbajo said the policy was in line with the globally endorsed Climate Change agenda and the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration’s effort to connect more communities to off-grid power and reliable energy sources,

The project executed under the Energising Education Programme (EEP), an initiative of the Federal Government, is aimed at providing 37 federal universities and seven teaching hospitals with captive energy solutions that will ensure sustainable and reliable power for students and faculty.

According to him, “renewables are the fastest growing segment of energy today and will certainly be a key economic driver well into the future.”

He revealed that Nigeria intends to have 30 percent of its electricity supply from renewables by the year 2030. “Our future workforce, therefore, needs to be ready for this energy transition. The training centres constitute a critical additional benefit of this project.”

The vice president said “besides, this programme reaffirms the Federal Government’s commitment to global best practice as we transition to cleaner sources of energy in line with the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

“These projects being implemented by the Rural Electrification Agency are strategic to fulfilling our commitments to the agreement as they strive to reduce Nigeria’s carbon footprint.

“The leveraging of renewable energy technology is in line with the Federal Government’s mandate and related activities. Nigeria’s plan to reduce carbon emission by 20 percent unconditionally and 45 percent with international support by 2030, aims to limit the damaging effect of climate change.”

He said, already, 22,000 students and faculties across the country have been connected to completed projects in Kano, Ebonyi, Benue, and now in Bauchi, stressing that apart from providing a reliable source of captive power for these institutions, each institution would have a renewable energy workshop and a training centre to provide training for students.

The project, Osinbajo explained further, also entails the installation of streetlights and the electro fitting of existing ones for better illumination and provision of security on the campus and its environs. And there is provision for on-the-job training for 20 female students undergoing STEM courses in the beneficiary institutions. The training focuses on the design and installation of various components of the project.”