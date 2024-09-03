FG targets $100bn GDP contribution, 2m jobs from creative sector by 2030

The Federal Government through the ministry of arts, culture, and creative economy, has unveiled an ambitious roadmap aimed at contributing $100 billion to Nigeria’s gross domestic product (GDP) and creating two million jobs by 2030.

The roadmap includes initiatives aimed at skill development, policy reform, and the preservation of Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage, all of which are essential for boosting Nigeria’s global standing.

Hannatu Musawa, the minister in charge of the ministry, speaking at a Diplomatic and International Development Partners Forum pre-event in Abuja on Monday, highlighted the potential of Nigeria’s creative sector. She described it as a crucial driver for economic diversification and a powerful tool for youth empowerment.

According to Musawa, while sectors like oil have traditionally been at the core of Nigeria’s economy, the creative industry presents unique opportunities that are accessible to all Nigerians.

“Not every Nigerian has the opportunity to work in the oil industry or attain the level of education needed to reach their fullest potential.

Read also: FG targets 1.4 million jobs with cotton/textile industry revamp

“However, every Nigerian can create content, which gives us a unique power unmatched by any other industry in Nigeria”, she noted.

The minister said the newly established ministry was specifically designed to support the creative and cultural sectors, aligning with the president’s commitment to economic diversification, job creation, and enhancing Nigeria’s global cultural influence.

Also speaking, Abdourahamane Diallo, UNESCO’s representative to Nigeria, underscored the importance of international collaboration in achieving these objectives. He affirmed UNESCO’s commitment to supporting Nigeria’s cultural and creative sectors, recognising their significant role in driving economic growth and job creation.

Diallo highlighted UNESCO’s ongoing efforts to enhance Nigeria’s cultural heritage and creative industries, noting that these initiatives complement the ministry’s broader goals for economic transformation.

“UNESCO, as the UN agency mandated for culture, provides a critical platform at the national level. Such a platform allows us to share information, harmonise efforts, and maximise the impact of various interventions in support of the country,” Diallo said.