FG targets 1.4 million jobs with revamp of cotton/textile industry

…Rallies supports from global cotton body, ICAC

The Federal Government, in a bid to revive the cotton and textile sector, is collaborating with the International Cotton Advisory Committee (ICAC), to Kickstart the resuscitation of Nigeria’s cotton industry, aimed at creating over 1.4 new jobs.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, on Tuesday, said the project will create over 1.4 million jobs annually in the cotton/textile sector, even as it focuses to develop key components of the cotton value chain comprising farming, weaving, ginning and linking of cotton, all in line with President Bola Tinubu’s industrialisation drive.

This was the outcome of a meeting held on Tuesday between Vice President Kashim Shettima and a delegation from the ICAC led by Eric Trachtenberg, the Executive Director, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Speaking after remarks from the ICAC delegation and other participants at the meeting, Shettima urged stakeholders to come up with a roadmap for the revitalization of the cotton/textile sector in Nigeria, noting that “it is time to work more and talk less”.

The Vice President assured that the Tinubu administration will make conscious efforts to ensure the country harnesses opportunities in the cotton value chain, including ensuring that Nigeria regains its ICAC membership.

Shettima, while acknowledging ICAC’s commitment to the development of the sector in Africa, noted that “your diverse backgrounds in ICAC gives a nuance understanding of the complexities and opportunities in the cotton value chain.”

The event witnessed the presence of Governors Babajide Sanwo- Olu of Lagos State and Hope Uzodinma of Imo State.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in his remarks, said his state was well positioned to harness opportunities in the cotton value chain, given that it hosts the factories, the market and is a critical component of the business ecosystem for the cotton sub-sector.

He disclosed that Lagos, as an integral part of the cotton value chain in Nigeria, will support every effort by stakeholders to revamp the sector to enable the state sustain its status as the largest fashion hub in the continent.

The Governor also expressed excitement at the possibility and opportunity for the resuscitation of the cotton and textile sector with a particular focus on job creation and economic transformation.

He therefore, pledged the state’s readiness to offtake cotton produced in other parts of the country for companies based within the area.

On his part, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State said the meeting with the delegation from the ICAC marks the beginning of Nigeria’s quest to revamp the textile industry as part of the broad objective for industrialising the economy.

He said Imo State and the Southeastern region will key into the renewed effort to revamp the cotton/textile sector with the bid to create jobs for the people and for the overall industrialization drive of the country.

According to him, “the opportunity created by the meeting is a new beginning in our quest for industrial recovery and creation of jobs for our teeming youths as well as an opportunity for a new partnership.”

Trechtenberg, in his remarks, said he was pleased with the level of interest and commitment shown by the leadership of the country and other stakeholders in reviving the industry in Nigeria.

Citing examples in China, India, Pakistan and other parts of the world, the ICAC Executive Director said the potentials in the cotton value chain was huge and has proven to be transformative.

He noted that cotton and textile offer competitive advantage, economic transformation and is a very competitive product that can be sold, both domestically and internationally, with probability to generate high quality jobs for now and in the future.

He said the ICAC would support Nigeria’s cotton value chain revamp by offering expert advice in improving productivity and boosting the value chain and investment facilitation.

Others who were present at the meeting include Uche Nnaji, Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Tanimu Yakubu, the Director General, Budget Office, Nnanyelugo Ike-Muonso, Director General, Raw Material Research and Development Council (RMRDC), and Jummai Tutuwa, Director General, Federal Institute of Industrial Research, Oshodi.

The ICAC delegation included Usman Kanwar, Director of Textiles, Chief Scientist, Keshav Kranthi; President of the National Cotton Association of Nigeria, Anibe Achimugu; Vice President, Cotton Ginners Association, Abdulkarim Kaita, and representatives of major textile and cotton producers in the country, among others.