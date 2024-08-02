Top 10 textile and apparel-making states in Nigeria

Abia State: Often referred to as the “Fashion Capital of Nigeria”, Abia State is home to a large concentration of textile mills, garment factories, and indigenous tailors particularly in Aba, its commercial centre.

Lagos State: Lagos, the commercial hub of Nigeria, also boasts a significant textile and apparel industry. From large manufacturers to a thriving market for local fabrics and small-scale tailoring businesses, Lagos plays a vital role in the sector.

Kano State: Located in northern Nigeria, Kano has a rich history of textile production and is known for its traditional Kano clothes. The city also houses several modern textile factories.

Ogun State: With its proximity to Lagos, Ogun State has emerged as a textile and apparel manufacturing hub. Several industrial parks house textile companies, making the state a significant player in the sector.

Ondo State: The southwestern state of Ondo is known for its production of Akwete cloth, a handwoven fabric traditionally made by women. The state is also increasingly attracting textile manufacturers.

Osun State: Osogbo, the capital of Osun State, is known for its traditional Aso Oke cloth. The production of this weft-faced, narrow-loom Yoruba textile is a significant source of income for many in the state.y

Kwara State: Kwara State has a growing textile industry, with several garment factories operating in the state. The state is also home to many cotton farmers.

Kaduna State: Kaduna State has a long history of textile production, dating back to the pre-colonial era. The city of Kaduna was once a major centre for the textile industry, and there are still some textile factories in operation today.

Delta State: Delta State is home to a growing textile industry, with several garment factories operating in the state. The state is also working to develop its cotton production capacity.

Ekiti State: Ekiti State is known for its production of Adire cloth, a traditional indigo-dyed fabric. The state is also home to some textile manufacturers.

It is important to note that this list is not exhaustive and the ranking can vary depending on the specific criteria used.