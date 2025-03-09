The Federal Government has converted the Gombe State government-owned General Hospital, Kumo, into a Federal Medical Centre.

Bayo Onanuga, Presidential Spokesman, in a statement, on Sunday, said the Kumo Federal Medical Centre is the second federal medical institution in the state, after the Federal Teaching Hospital in Gombe, the capital.

According to him, the federal government had earlier upgraded the Gombe Medical center into the Federal Teaching Hospital from the initial medical centre

He disclosed that the Kumo Federal Medical Centre Kumo, will serve as a tertiary health hospital, contribute to the training of medical personnel, and boost health care service in Gombe State and the Northeast generally.

BusinessDay gathered that Governor Inuwa Yahaya had formally requested the takeover of the facility.

” President Tinubu approved the request, given the poor maternal and neonatal mortality indices in the Northeastern region and other health indicators in Gombe State.

The Federal Government also considered the State Government’s commitment to improving its health sector, which aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda, which has unveiled comprehensive reforms in the health sector.

“President Tinubu commended Governor Yahaya for prioritising the welfare of the state’s citizens and stressed that the takeover would improve the state’s healthcare delivery system”.

