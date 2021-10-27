FG shares cash to 15,768 households in Anambra

The Federal Government through the ministry of humanitarian affairs and disaster management has resumed payment of Conditional Cash Transfer to 15, 768 vulnerable households in Anambra.

The payment, coordinated by the National Cash Transfer Office, is part of the social intervention programmes of President Muhammadu Buhari administration aimed at providing support for the most vulnerable.

Ralph Enukorah, head of the unit, Anambra State Cash Office said the beneficiaries cut across 11 of the 21 local government areas of the state

Enukorah said the payments started with six pilot local government areas which are considered the poorest in the state, including Awka North, Anambra West, Dunukofia, Ihiala, Anyamelum and Orumba South.

He said the programme had been extended to five more local government areas, including Awka South, Onitsha North, Ogbaru, Nnewi North and Anambra East in order to accommodate more beneficiaries.

Conditional Cash Transfer

He said the register of beneficiaries is generated by the operations coordinating unit which goes on to the villages/wards to generate data on vulnerable households.

He equally informed that payment is made every two months and that beneficiaries would get a sum of N10, 000 in addition to any arrears for those not paid in previous editions.

Enukorah, who assured that all beneficiaries will be paid, commended the Federal Government for the implementation of the programme.

“The Federal Government is paying the beneficiaries of the Conditional Cash Transfer, as a social intervention programme of the Buhari administration.

“Every month, poor and vulnerable households are paid N5,000 and in Anambra State, we have a total of 15,768 beneficiaries spread across 11 local government areas,” he said.