FG seeks Odua Group’s partnership in agriculture, skills acquisition, ICT

Bimbo Ashiru, Chairman, Odua Investment Company Limited, has sought Federal Government’s support on regional integration and socio-economic growth and development of the Southwest region, asking for a dedicated collaboration on agriculture, information technology and skills acquisition programmes across Southwest States.

Ashiru, who led officials from Odua Investment Company Limited, including Abdulrahman Yinusa, its Managing Director, on working visit to Vice President Kashim Shettima in Abuja, noted that Odua Investment Company Limited, as investment hub of Southwest would continue to make forays into new profitable ventures and create more employment opportunities for young graduates in the Country.

The Chairman of the conglomerate lauded President Bola Tinubu’s administration for promoting ease of doing business in Nigeria, expressing optimism that this initiative would help businesses to thrive, just as he called on citizens and investors to take advantage of the opportunities that are abound in Nigeria and invest in the Country.

Responding, Kashim Shettima, Vice President commended Odua Investment Company Limited for its sustainability and business initiatives while emphasizing that investment in agriculture, digital economy and MSMEs, which the conglomerate is focusing on, are pivotal to the growth and development of the nation’s economy.

These key sectors, according to Vice President Shettima, remain critical to the future development and youth empowerment of the nation.

“The Shareholder States of Odua, the Southwest region of our Country, have enormous capacity to revolutionise the Country given its endowment with large arable farmland, human capital and natural resources just as the policies of the Federal Government will, in no time, manifest as the greatest milestones crossed for the development of Nigeria.”

While assuring Odua Investment Company Limited of his support, the Vice President restated firm resolve of President Bola Tinubu-led administration to revolutionise Nigeria’s digital economy, saying it is on course and fully backed by the necessary support, initiatives and partnerships.

To this effect, he said the Federal Government would continue to open its doors to all willing partners and stakeholders who continue to believe and invest in the Nigeria project, adding that it is just a matter of time before the nation takes its rightful position across the globe.