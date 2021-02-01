FG seeks AU support for African single digital market

Nigerian 802 detainees deported from Saudi Arabia due to the rising cost of jail upkeep arrived at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja.

In a bid to facilitate and support African economy, the Federal Government has called on the African Union Commission (AU) and international partners to support Nigeria’s call for creating an African Single Digital Market (ASDM).

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, made this call during the virtual celebration of the global privacy day in Abuja.

Pantami noted that the ASDM which would enable the continent gain the advantage of economies of 1.3 billion people, would also help achieve data sovereignty in such a way as to protect data and the multinational technology investors.

Read Also: Nigeria’s external reserve gains $1.6bn in one month

The Minister while stressing the importance of Data privacy to the attainment of the digital economy, assured of the Federal Government’s commitment to deepening data protection.

He said: “Public and private sector data controllers must now take note that non-compliance with the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR) is a breach with administrative, civil and criminal liabilities.

“The currency of the digital economy is personal data. Digital platforms require information such as names, emails, phone numbers, geo-data among other personally identifiable information to be able to fulfil their service promise and to do effective marketing. Data must therefore be harnessed and properly regulated in order to achieve an orderly use of such valuable asset.