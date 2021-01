Nigeria’s external reserve has in the last one month grown by 4.58 percent to $36.50 billion as at January 21, 2021, compared to $34.90 billion on December 22, 2020. The growth in the foreign exchange reserves is attributed to the rising oil price. The price of Brent crude has increased to $55.66 per barrel as…

