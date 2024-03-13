FG says student loan postponement is only for weeks, not indefinitely

Sonny Echono, the executive secretary of TETFUND has assured that the launch of the students loan scheme has only been postponed for a couple of weeks and not indefinitely.

He said this at the TETFUND headquarters in Abuja, when the governor of Kwara state paid him a courtesy visit.

Echono said the delay in the launch is only to make sure that there are no complications in the proper implementation of the scheme, as they want to ensure that the scheme is up to standard

“The loan has not been postponed indefinitely, there’s just a little house keeping that needs to be done, the president has arrangements in place for the launch.”

“We are discussing a matter of days, maximum weeks for it to take off. The president is very committed to this, and I can assure you that this is going to be done in the best way”

“We don’t want to hurriedly launch the programme, and there are objections, and it isn’t sustained”

“We’re making sure that the loan can accommodate as many that need it. Even people with skills, it’s going to be a game changer. We’re working hand in hand with Jamb, we know when admissions will commence, so we are not far behind”

“In the next couple of weeks, the scheme will take off, and it will accommodate everyone, even students of vocational studies.”

“I’m aware of the challenge of Nigerian students, and I can assure that the window will be open for them”

Speaking also on the issues of insecurity in tertiary institutions, the EVS also said the federal government is working tirelessly to tackle all issues of insecurity, and all security problems will soon be a thing of the past.

Speaking, Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq, the governor of kwara state, applauded tetfund for its intervention funds to universities in the state.

“In kwara, we have the best university library in West Africa, with an amazing structure, this is all thanks to tetfund”.

He however, sort for more funds, as there are lots of on going projects that need funding support

“In kwara, we’re trying to convert all our colleges of education, to universities of education. Most of the colleges of education are stated owned, and that’s where the challenges are, especially with management and infrastructure”

He also asked for help in tackling the security issues, and the water sanitation issues in tertiary institutions across the states