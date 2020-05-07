FG says some security operatives undermining efforts against COVID-19 pandemic

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Coronavirus, Boss Mustapha, has lamented compromise by some security operatives, which is increasingly leading to violation of government COVID- 19 guidelines, especially restriction on inter-state movements.

Speaking Thursday during the daily briefing of the PTF, Mustapha who is also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), noted that non-compliance is manifesting in several ways, which “could be costly in the future.”

“It is worrisome to note reports received about isolated cases of compromise by some security operatives,” Mustapha stated, although he commended security agencies for arresting and prosecuting violators despite noted lapses.

He said reports from various parts of the country as on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, indicated amongst other things, a high level of non-compliance with the ban on inter-state travels.

According to him, “This resulted in a high number of vehicles finding their way across many state borders despite the curfew/ border restrictions; lack of respect for timing and the curfew also resulted in heavy traffic gridlock where many motorists spent the night following the enforcement of the curfew; an increasing level of abuse of exemption granted to vehicles conveying specified goods.

“Reports across the country show that they continue to hide passengers with the intention of ferrying them across state boundaries, and continual transportation of Almajiris across state borders is still evident.

“I have highlighted the foregoing as it relates to the road transportation sector to underscore the dangers inherent in the seeding of the virus across states.

He then urged various commands of the security agencies to enhance their monitoring machinery to ensure that the country does not only halt the spread of the virus but also prevent the good name of the services from being tarnished.

He also implored all Nigerians to alert security agencies whenever they witness the violation of set guidelines.

“It is important to remember that this is a war in which every Nigerian is a combatant and must resist any effort by a few individuals or groups, to endanger our collective survival.

Speaking on the isolation centers, he said the PTF was aware of the challenges associated with management of the isolation centres, which have manifested in the form of protests over welfare, abscondment from centres and loud complaints based on the assumption by persons under observation, that drugs must be administered.

He, however, advised persons in isolation to follow the directives from experts while they are being treated.

Mustapha urged all State Governments to continue to pay attention to the welfare of people in isolation and for security agencies to provide adequate security around such facilities to prevent escape.

On claims of inventions and cures relating to COVID-19, the PTF Chairman said the government is open to outcomes of research and in fact has been evaluating such claims, but reiterated that such discoveries must undergo the scientific validation processes.

Sani Aliyu, national coordinator of the PTF, said the Committee was investigating reports of the rising cases of the coronavirus outbreak in Yobe and Gombe states to ensure the safety of the citizenry.

Specifically, the PTF assured that it is deploying more technical support to stem the rising cases of coronavirus in the North Eastern region of the country.

Aliyu urged Nigerians to continue to observe the safety guidelines, without which gains of easing of the lockdown could be destroyed.

At the press meeting, Director General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Chikwe Ihekweazu informed that Nigeria now has 22 Molecular laboratories to test for Covid-19.

The DG also disclosed that the number of Coronavirus tests released daily by the centre does not reflect the work being done by the laboratories across the country.

He explained that tests are being carried out on patients who have already tested positive to the virus every 3 or 5 days, but said it’s not reflected on the figures released daily.

Ihekweazu reminded businesses to invest in handwashing facilities and adhere to the ease of lockdown measures to halt the spread of the virus, stagger work time, and develop critical social distancing measures.

“We urge every business to be sympathetic and empathetic toward their employers in these difficult times,” he said.

Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, said government through the National Primary Health Care Development Agency is adapting the infrastructure for demand creation in its response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said this approach will be useful for the engagement of communities and population mobilisation.

Ehanire stated that the training of health workers will also be fast-tracked in new high-burdened States, as is being conducted in Kano State, with a focus on needs identified by State Commissioners of Health who are being engaged.

Ehanire said at the end of the meeting between the Federal Ministry of Health and Ministry of Science and Technology, he was convinced that Nigeria has the capacity to manufacture many of the needed Covid-19 management commodities and equipment which are presently imported and are in high demand globally.

He also mentioned that Nigerians evacuated back to the country have been put into mandatory supervised 14-day quarantine, in two designated hotels, in line with laid down protocols, and will be tested for COVID-19.

Ehanire also disclosed that a Ministerial team has left for Lokoja to work with the Kogi State Government to ensure that the State has adequate testing capacity. The team will also advocate for the engagement of traditional rulers and community leaders in surveillance efforts, adding that a similar team will also travel to Cross River State for the same purpose.

According to him, the Ministry of Health’s task team deployed to Kano is collaborating intimately and fully engaged in remediation activities, strongly emphasizing training and capacity building for all personnel, in order to help rebuild manpower in State and federal health facilities.