FG reopens Third Mainland Bridge after repairs

Less than 24 hours after its closure for palliative maintenance, the federal government has reopened the Third Mainland Bridge to traffic . It was reopened Sunday night.

Olukorede Kesha, the federal controller of Works in Lagos, expressed her delight with the Third Mainland Bridge repairs, promising drivers a pleasant journey till the start of the extensive reconstruction in January 2024.

Kesha provided the assurance during a spot inspection of the bridge renovations on Sunday.

After the repairs were finished, the route was made available for traffic again at around 7 p.m.

Earlier on Thursday, the controller declared that the bridge would be closed for 24 hours on Sunday (today) in order to allow for repairs to be made to a few crucial areas.