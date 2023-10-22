  • Sunday, October 22, 2023
FG reopens Third Mainland Bridge after repairs

Babatola Ayomide Victoria

October 22, 2023

Third Mainland Bridge

Less than 24 hours after its closure for palliative maintenance, the federal government has reopened the Third Mainland Bridge to traffic . It was reopened Sunday night.

Olukorede Kesha, the federal controller of Works in Lagos, expressed her delight with the Third Mainland Bridge repairs, promising drivers a pleasant journey till the start of the extensive reconstruction in January 2024.

Kesha provided the assurance during a spot inspection of the bridge renovations on Sunday.

After the repairs were finished, the route was made available for traffic again at around 7 p.m.

Earlier on Thursday, the controller declared that the bridge would be closed for 24 hours on Sunday (today) in order to allow for repairs to be made to a few crucial areas.
